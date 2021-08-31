JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. 13,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

