JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Hits New 52-Week High at $372.95

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372.95 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 372.95 ($4.87), with a volume of 1255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market cap of £589.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 344.65.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

