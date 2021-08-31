JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $455.92

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 455.92 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 454.25 ($5.93), with a volume of 22905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451 ($5.89).

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.18. The company has a market cap of £694.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.