JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

