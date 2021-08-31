Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,869,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

