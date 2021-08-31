Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.
Shares of MRNA traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,869,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
