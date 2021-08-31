Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.26

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.26 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 17.70 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,321,962 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

