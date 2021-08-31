JUIICE Reaches Market Cap of $226,464.39 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, JUIICE has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $226,464.39 and $487.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00387226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001467 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.39 or 0.01173843 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.