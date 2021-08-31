Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

