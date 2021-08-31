K21 (K21) One Day Volume Hits $594,999.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $12.05 million and $594,999.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

