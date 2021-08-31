Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,000.00

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,991.96 ($26.03), with a volume of 15217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,983 ($25.91).

KNOS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,671.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,517.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

