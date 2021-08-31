Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report $5.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

A number of research firms have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

KALA opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.97.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

