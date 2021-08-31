Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

