Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
