Kalmar Price Reaches $3.55 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $559,061.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00007553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.95 or 0.07307502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00645177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00839078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

