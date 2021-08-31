Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is Magnetar Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204,226 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.67% of Kansas City Southern worth $172,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,070,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU traded down $12.89 on Tuesday, hitting $280.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.65. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSU. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

