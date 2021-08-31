Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,585 shares.The stock last traded at $281.33 and had previously closed at $293.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

