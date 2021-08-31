Kava.io Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270.43 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00015967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $682.74 million and $270.43 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00371421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,195,517 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

