KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.