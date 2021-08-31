Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.71. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

