Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of KZIA stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.71. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.