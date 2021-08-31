KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $18.45

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $19.02. KE shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 43,775 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $623,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 111.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KE by 138.7% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.