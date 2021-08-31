KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $191.31 or 0.00408527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $118.16 million and $2.44 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

