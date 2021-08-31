Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 268.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 153.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 566,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,766. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.