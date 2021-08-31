Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.06

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.06 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 123.75 ($1.62). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 122.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 6,644 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.