Kevin Lee Sells 1,808 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 211,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The company has a market cap of $910.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

