Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Key Tronic stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Key Tronic has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

