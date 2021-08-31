KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $86.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of SMAR opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

