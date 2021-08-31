KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,872 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

