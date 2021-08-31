Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $615.31

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $615.31 and last traded at $598.82, with a volume of 2870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $594.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KYCCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyence currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.23 billion and a PE ratio of 79.64.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

