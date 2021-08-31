keyTango (TANGO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,285.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One keyTango coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, keyTango has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $46,285.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

TANGO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,326 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

