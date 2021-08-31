Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,748.91

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,748.91 ($35.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,134 ($40.95). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 3,110 ($40.63), with a volume of 62,592 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,748.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 126.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.