Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.46% of Kimball Electronics worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $597.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $372,050 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

