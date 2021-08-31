Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KRBP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,315. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

