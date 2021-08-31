Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73. 1,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

