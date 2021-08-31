KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $342.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

