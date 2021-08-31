Kleros Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.88 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $95.41 million and $1.88 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

