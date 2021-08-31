Knekted (KNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Knekted has a market capitalization of $93,628.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Knekted has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.