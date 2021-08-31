KOK (KOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253.08 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004833 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $253.08 million and $3.66 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

