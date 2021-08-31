Komodo Price Reaches $1.05 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $133.92 million and $5.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,495,193 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

