Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $45.05

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $46.39. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 10,856 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
