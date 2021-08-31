Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $45.05

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $46.39. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 10,856 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

