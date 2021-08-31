Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Up 1.6%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93). Approximately 14,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 77,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354. The company has a market cap of £124.62 million and a PE ratio of -61.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.