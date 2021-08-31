Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,233,922.76 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 700,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.