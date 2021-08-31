Krones (ETR:KRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.08

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €76.08 ($89.51) and traded as high as €87.10 ($102.47). Krones shares last traded at €87.00 ($102.35), with a volume of 25,244 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.14.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

