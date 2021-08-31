Kwikswap Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $321,895.74 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $321,895.74 and approximately $22,623.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.