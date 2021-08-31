L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LCAAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. L Catterton Asia Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LCAAU stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,484,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $922,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.