L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

