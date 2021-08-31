LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.69 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $41.69 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.