Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded down $8.44 on Tuesday, hitting $599.55. 17,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,163. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.97 and a 200-day moving average of $609.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

