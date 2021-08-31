Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Holdings Raised by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.