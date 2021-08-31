Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 296,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,185. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

