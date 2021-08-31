Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.65 Million

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $272.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $350.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $981.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. State Street Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,653,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPI opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.