Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $51.29

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $50.25. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 2,809 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.